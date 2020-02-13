Northrop Grumman aims for Valentine's Day launch of NASA cargo on Cygnus spacecraft

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft is lowered into horizontal position at its Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport launch site at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia on Feb. 12, 2020. Antares is scheduled to launch Cygnus on a NASA cargo mission on Feb. 14.

Northrop Grumman is now aiming for a Valentine's Day launch of its next Cygnus cargo ship filled with NASA supplies bound for the International Space Station.

The resupply mission, which has been delayed since Sunday (Feb. 9), is now scheduled to launch an Antares rocket and uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft on Friday (Feb. 14) from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. Liftoff is set for 3:43 p.m. EST (2043 GMT).

On launch day, you can watch the Cygnus launch live here and on Space.com's homepage, courtesy of NASA TV. NASA's webcast will begin at 3:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT).

Northrop Grumman initially tried to launch the Cygnus cargo mission, called NG-13, just after sunset on Sunday, but a sensor issue on ground equipment forced a delay. Foul weather prevented launch attempts for much of this week, but conditions appear to be improving, NASA officials said.

The odds of good weather at launch time are about 80% for Friday, with thick clouds and ground winds the main concerns, NASA officials said. Those weather odds improve to a 95% chance of good conditions on Saturday (Feb. 15), but drop back to 80% on Sunday, if needed.

The Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft is carrying 7,600 lbs. (3,400 kilograms) of experiment gear, food and other supplies for the three-person Expedition 62 crew on the space station. If all goes well, the spacecraft should arrive at the station on Sunday (Feb. 16).

NASA TV will provide live coverage of the Cygnus-13 spacecraft's arrival at the station, beginning at 2:30 a.m. EST (0730 GMT).

Visit Space.com on Friday for launch coverage of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus NG-13 cargo mission for NASA.

