Save $40 on the Creality Ender 3 V2 3D printer at Amazon

If you're looking for a quality 3D printer but you're on a budget, you're in luck. You can save $40 and get Creality's Ender 3 V2 printer at Amazon for their lowest seen price on the model.

A $40 discount (opens in new tab) means you pay $279 rather than the $319.99 it was previously on sale for. The Creality Ender 3 V2 is a great budget 3D printer as it offers some of the best specs in the price it's on offer for and supports multiple types of filament. We like this printer a lot and it even features in our best 3D printers guide, because of what you get for your money.

Now's the time to cash in on this offer, especially as it's the lowest price we've seen for it on Amazon. However, if you're not looking to invest in a new 3D printer, but you are chasing some top discounts, be sure to check out our telescope deals, binoculars deals and Lego Star Wars deals guides.

(opens in new tab) Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer $319.99 now $279 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Grab Amazon's lowest price on a fantastic budget 3D printer, perfect for any novices or creators on a budget. While this is a no frills machine, it wont be beaten for specs compared to other models in the price range. A silent self-developed motherboard and a Carborundum glass platform stand out as plus points of this model.

If it's the specs you're interested in, then you'll be pleased to know that you'll be hard pressed to find anything that matches the Creality Ender 3 V2 in the same price range. A silent self-developed motherboard, resume printing function and Carborundum glass platform all stand out as selling points for this model.

It's dimensions come in at 18.5 x 18.7 x 24.41 inches (length, width and height) and it weighs 7.8 kilograms. For your money you're also getting a built-in drawer, a removable LCD control panel and a potential layer height of 0.1mm. All of this means if you're someone who's not interested in all the frills and extras of a top-end, premium-priced model or are looking to learn the ropes, this is a great model for you.

It's not often a saving of $40 (opens in new tab) comes around and remember that this is Amazon's lowest price (that we've seen) on this model. It's a model that features on our best 3D printers guide so if you're on a budget and looking for a new model, why not this one?

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).