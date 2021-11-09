Let’s Jam! Watch the hip new trailer for Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop'

Back in 1998, an ultra-cool Japanese anime series about a rag-tag gang of intergalactic bounty hunters in the year 2071 erupted onto the entertainment scene to become a cult pop culture phenomenon that’s still resonating today.

" Cowboy Bebop " and its motley crew galivanting around the solar system hunting down criminals in their converted spaceship fishing trawler, The Bebop, first arrived in America on the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim program in 2001. Its 26 jazz-fueled episodes became the first mature-themed anime import to run on the network and it's aired continuously since then.

Now comes Netflix's 10-episode, live-action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop” arriving on the streaming titan Nov. 19. It stars "Star Trek's" John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), Elena Satine (Julia), and Alex Hassell (Vicious). And if you're looking for more awesome sci-fi inspired by anime, check our our guides for the best sci-fi anime and the best space anime series of all time.

Check out the newest trailer above, with fun footage of The Bebop and the main cast, including peeks at actor Josh Randall as the maniacal clown Mad Pierrot, humorous banter between Spike, Jet, and Faye, and even a glimpse of Ein, the crew's artificially-enhanced Corgi companion.

The official poster for the live-action Cowboy Bebop series on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

The original "Cowboy Bebop" was heavily influenced by music, with each episode title paying tribute to a particular band or musical style. Over its iconic 26-episode run, "Cowboy Bebop's" chapter names referenced groups or performers such as Aerosmith, The Stray Cats, Rolling Stones, Queen, Kiss, Miles Davis, and Herbie Hancock.

One of the major "Cowboy Bebop" announcements by Netflix last month was that the anime's original composer, Yoko Kanno, is returning to deliver fresh tracks for the show so prepare to hop into the swingin' sci-fi groove.

The neo-noir space western "Cowboy Bebop" arrives at Netflix on Nov. 19th.

