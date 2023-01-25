Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) shines bright while closest to the sun in gorgeous photo

Miguel Claro (opens in new tab) is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador (opens in new tab) and member of The World At Night (opens in new tab) and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve (opens in new tab), he specializes in astronomical "Skyscapes" that connect both Earth and night sky. Join Miguel here as he takes us through his photograph "Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) during Perihelion Revealing a Glowing Greenish Coma and Long Ion Tail."

The image shows a close-up view of comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) during perihelion, when it was at its closest to the sun on Jan. 12, 2023.

This photograph feature's the comet's wonderful greenish coma from glowing carbon gas and a long tail produced by the ions ejected from the icy comet's nucleus.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was photographed late in the night at a distance of 108 million km [67 million miles] from Dark Sky Alqueva (opens in new tab) Observatory in Portugal, two hours before the start of the astronomical twilight.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as photographed by Miguel Claro in Portugal. (Image credit: Miguel Claro)

This long distance traveler not seen in 50,000 years is moving fast against the background starry sky, and on the night the photograph was taken it was located between the constellations of Hercules, Corona Borealis and Bootes, showing a faint visual magnitude of +7.3.

Although the comet will be in the closest point to our planet on Feb. 1 (known as perigee) and eventually until then could reach a naked eye magnitude, these kinds of objects are pretty unpredictable and we never know what surprises might be waiting for us.

For capturing this image, I used a Takahashi FSQ-106ED telescope at F/5 on an EM200 mount, auto-guided with a Asiair Pro wifi camera controller. Attached to this I had a modified Nikon D850 DSLR camera, which was set to ISO2500.

I took several sub-exposures of 180 seconds for a total of 29 images which then were combined for a total integration time of 87 minutes (or around 1.5 hours). Image processing was done on PixInsight 1.8.9-1 and Photoshop CC 2023 software. All of the images were captured from Cumeada Observatory in Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal.

