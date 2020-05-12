Chinese Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches 2 satellites for the 'Internet of Things'

China launched the first two satellites in a new constellation that will support internet-connected objects today (May 12).

The satellites launched on an Expace Kuaizhou-1A rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in northwestern China, according to a statement released by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), a contractor for the Chinese space program. The launch occurred at 9:16 a.m. local time (0116 GMT; 9:16 p.m. EDT on May 11).

The satellites aboard, Xingyun-2 01 and Xingyun-2 02, are the first in a planned constellation of 80 low Earth orbit satellites designed to support the so-called Internet of Things , which connects a host of sensors and everyday objects through wireless communications.

A Chinese Kuaizhou-1A rocket launched on May 12 carrying two satellites to support the so-called Internet of Things. (Image credit: CASIC/Wang Jiangbo)

The 80-satellite constellation is planned for completion by 2023, according to another statement from CASIC .

Today's launch represents the ninth successful mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rocket, which first flew in January 2017. The vehicle used during today's launch honored medical workers and the city of Wuhan, where the current COVID-19 pandemic began in December. China has reported 4,600 deaths from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University .

The recognition was in part inspired by International Nurses Day, which is today. In China, today also marks the 12th anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Sichuan, which killed nearly 70,000 people, according to The Atlantic .

