Photos from the Moon's Far Side! China's Chang'e 4 Lunar Landing in Pictures

A Soft Landing

China National Space Administration/China News Service/VCG via Getty

On Jan. 2, 2019, China made history with the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon. See photos from the historic lunar landing and Yutu 2 rover deployment here! This Image: On Jan. 3, 2019, China's Chang'e-4 probe views the far side of the moon as it descends.

Exploring the Unexplored

Xinhua/Getty

On this historic first landing on the far side of the moon, China's Chang'e-4 probe — made up of a lander and rover — captured this image of the lunar surface.

The Lunar Surface

Xinhua/Jin Liwang/Getty

Following its soft-landing on the far side of the moon, China's Chang'e-4 probe returned this image. This is the first landing on the moon's less-known side.

Rolling Out

CNSA

The Chinese Yutu 2 lunar rover takes its first drive on the far side of the moon in this photo from the Chang'e 4 lander on Jan. 3, 2019. Chang'e 4 made the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon on Jan. 2, landing in the Von Karman crater.

Yutu 2 on Moon's Far Side

CNSA

The Chang'e 4 lunar rover, called Yutu 2, begins the short descent to the surface of the moon's far side in this image from the lander taken on Jan. 3, 2019. The six-wheeled rover was originally built as a backup for China's Chang'e 3 moon landing mission, which delivered the first Yutu rover to the lunar surface.

The Probe

Xinhua/Jin Liwang/Getty

An image from a simulated landing of the Chang'e-4 on the first landing on the moon's uncharted far side.

Some Art for the Mission

China National Space Administration/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

From the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration, this image, created by an artist, depicts the Chang'e-4 probe landing on the lunar surface.

The Rover

China National Space Administration/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

An artist created this image of the Chang'e-4 probe's rover on the lunar surface.

Preparing for the Journey

Xinhua/Jin Liwang/Getty

Using a simulation at Beijing Aerospace Control Center, the landing process of the upcoming Chang'e-4 is studied and perfected.

Closing In

Xinhua/Jin Liwang/Getty

In preparation for the Chang'e-4 mission to the far side of the moon, a simulation of the upcoming landing process is performed on a monitor at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, capital of China.

Down and Down

Xinhua/Jin Liwang/Getty

In another view of a simulated Chang'e-4 probe landing, in advance of the Jan. 3, 2019, mission to the moon, the moon probe descends to the lunar surface.