Photos from the Moon's Far Side! China's Chang'e 4 Lunar Landing in Pictures

A Soft Landing
On Jan. 2, 2019, China made history with the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon. See photos from the historic lunar landing and Yutu 2 rover deployment here! This Image: On Jan. 3, 2019, China's Chang'e-4 probe views the far side of the moon as it descends.
Exploring the Unexplored
On this historic first landing on the far side of the moon, China's Chang'e-4 probe — made up of a lander and rover — captured this image of the lunar surface.
The Lunar Surface
Following its soft-landing on the far side of the moon, China's Chang'e-4 probe returned this image. This is the first landing on the moon's less-known side.
Rolling Out
The Chinese Yutu 2 lunar rover takes its first drive on the far side of the moon in this photo from the Chang'e 4 lander on Jan. 3, 2019. Chang'e 4 made the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon on Jan. 2, landing in the Von Karman crater.
Yutu 2 on Moon's Far Side
The Chang'e 4 lunar rover, called Yutu 2, begins the short descent to the surface of the moon's far side in this image from the lander taken on Jan. 3, 2019. The six-wheeled rover was originally built as a backup for China's Chang'e 3 moon landing mission, which delivered the first Yutu rover to the lunar surface.
The Probe
An image from a simulated landing of the Chang'e-4 on the first landing on the moon's uncharted far side.
Some Art for the Mission
From the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration, this image, created by an artist, depicts the Chang'e-4 probe landing on the lunar surface.
The Rover
An artist created this image of the Chang'e-4 probe's rover on the lunar surface.
Preparing for the Journey
Using a simulation at Beijing Aerospace Control Center, the landing process of the upcoming Chang'e-4 is studied and perfected.
Closing In
In preparation for the Chang'e-4 mission to the far side of the moon, a simulation of the upcoming landing process is performed on a monitor at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, capital of China.
Down and Down
In another view of a simulated Chang'e-4 probe landing, in advance of the Jan. 3, 2019, mission to the moon, the moon probe descends to the lunar surface.