Cards Against Humanity sues SpaceX for $15 million over land dispute

Cards Against Humanity has just filed a $15 million lawsuit against SpaceX.

The Chicago-based Cards Against Humanity (CAH) — the company behind the bestselling adult party game in which players use cards to create either wonderfully clever or hilariously disturbing strings of phrases — distributed a statement on Friday (Sept. 20) blasting Elon Musk and SpaceX for allegedly encroaching upon and damaging land that CAH purchased in 2017. This land is located along the U.S.-Mexico border, and CAH bought it as part of a movement to thwart former President Donald Trump's plan of building a lengthy border barrier.

According to the release, Cards Against Humanity's lawsuit blames SpaceX for "trespassing, destruction of property, and brand damages" due to "unpermitted storage of construction materials and equipment" on the game company's parcel of land. If the court case is heard and leads to a successful outcome for the plaintiff, the entertainment firm promises to re-distribute any monetary gains among original supporters of its 2017 land purchase.

Construction equipment on Cards Against Humanity's Texas property. (Image credit: Cards Against Humanity)

Back in 2017, CAH bought this chunk of land near Brownsville, Texas as a component of its Cards Against Humanity Saves America campaign, in which 150,000 customers paid the corporation $15 each to ensure the land would be protected from construction of Trump's notorious "wall." The land is near Starbase, SpaceX's lead site for the development and testing of its new Starship megarocket.

In 2024, Musk "snuck up on us from behind and completely destroyed that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage. How did this happen?" Cards Against Humanity wrote in its press release. "After we caught him, SpaceX gave us a 12-hour ultimatum to accept a lowball offer for less than half the land's value."

Cards Against Humanity vehemently declined the offer.

"While this isn't enough to compensate our fans for the anguish they've experienced witnessing Elon Musk defile their once-verdant land — where wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight — we think it's a pretty good start," the statement reads. "We promised we'd use every legal tool at our disposal to protect this land from bullies like Trump and Musk. If we don't take action now, why would anyone ever trust us again?"

A "before" image of Cards Against Humanity's Texas property. (Image credit: Cards Against Humanity)

Another "after" image of the plot of land. (Image credit: Cards Against Humanity)

Cards Against Humanity's lawsuit against SpaceX is one of a few allegations the rocket company has been dealing with. On Tuesday (Sept. 17), for instance, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced that it plans to fine SpaceX $630,000 because two launches that occurred last year used modified procedures before those requested modifications had been approved.

And on June 12, eight former SpaceX employees filed a lawsuit against Musk and SpaceX due to alleged sexual harassment they experienced during their time at the company, as well as claimed whistleblower retaliation.