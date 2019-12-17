Boeing's 1st Starliner Flight Test in Photos

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to launch on its first test flight to the International Space Station Dec. 20. The uncrewed Orbital Flight Test (OFT) will pave the way for Boeing to start launching astronauts to the space station as early as 2020. See photos of the OFT mission here! Here: The Starliner spacecraft that will launch on the OFT mission rolls out from the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 21.

Image 2 of 23 (Image credit: Boeing) A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, topped by the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, stand on Space Launch Complex 41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Dec. 4, 2019.

Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: Frank Michaux/NASA) Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft sits atop its Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida, on Dec. 5, 2019, ahead of the program’s first-ever Integrated Day of Launch Test on Dec. 6. For this test, the rocket’s booster and Centaur upper stage were filled with propellants for a full run-through of the launch countdown.

Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: Boeing) The only passenger on board the Starliner during the OFT mission will be "Rosie the Astronaut," an anthropomorphic test device (ATD), or a flight test dummy. Full Story: Rosie, a Bandana-Clad Test Dummy, Will Be the First to Fly on Boeing's Starliner

Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) Boeing's first CST-100 Starliner spacecraft stands atop its United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket during a "wet-dress" launch day rehearsal on Dec. 6, 2019.

Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) Boeing's first CST-100 Starliner spacecraft stands atop its United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket during a "wet-dress" launch day rehearsal on Dec. 6, 2019.

Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: Kim Shiflett/NASA) The Starliner spacecraft rolls out from Boeing's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 21, 2019. Full Story: Boeing's 1st Starliner Space Capsule Rolls Out to Launch Site for Test Flight





Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: Boeing) A view of the new Astrovan II, which will transport Boeing astronauts to Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, where the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will be poised for launch atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket.



Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: Boeing) Crowds gather to watch future Boeing astronauts speak after the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft arrived at Cape Canaveral on Nov. 21, 2019. "Beautiful moment in time as the #Starliner team hears from @Astro_Ferg, @AstroDuke and @AstroIronMike," Boeing tweeted. "There are a few tears, a lot of smiles and even more hugs as the spacecraft will soon be on its way."

Image 10 of 23 (Image credit: Kim Shiflett/NASA) From left to right: Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson and NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann applaud during the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft rollout from the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 21, 2019. Related: Here's Who Will Fly on SpaceX's and Boeing's First Crewed Flights

Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: Kim Shiflett/NASA) The Starliner spacecraft rolls out from Boeing's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Nov. 21, 2019. Full Story: Boeing's 1st Starliner Space Capsule Rolls Out to Launch Site for Test Flight

Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: Cory Huston/NASA) The Starliner spacecraft rolls past the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida while making its way to the Space Launch Complex 41 Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on Nov. 21, 2019.

Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) The Starliner spacecraft rolls past the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida while making its way to the Space Launch Complex 41 Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on Nov. 21, 2019.

Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) Hello, Atlas V! The Starliner spacecraft arrives at the Vertical Integration Facility, where the Atlas V rocket stands ready to receive its precious cargo, on Nov. 21, 2019. Related: Watch Boeing's Starliner Meet Its Rocket for the 1st Time in This Awesome Drone Video

Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: Kim Shiflett/NASA) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft looks a bit small near the foot of the Atlas V rocket that will carry it to space. Here the pair are seen at the Vertical Integration Facility of Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Nov. 21, 2019.

Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: Cory Huston/NASA) The Starliner spacecraft is hoisted up in preparation for its integration with the Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on Nov. 21, 2019.

Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: Cory Huston/NASA) Engineers gently guide the Starliner vessel into position above the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility of Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, on Nov. 21, 2019.

Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) Engineers gently guide the Starliner vessel into position above the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility of Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, on Nov. 21, 2019.

Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: Cory Huston/NASA) Engineers gently guide the Starliner vessel into position above the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility of Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, on Nov. 21, 2019.

Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: Cory Huston/NASA) Engineers gently guide the Starliner vessel into position above the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility of Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, on Nov. 21, 2019.

Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) This view from the ground below offers another perspective of Boeing's Starliner being raised into position for mating with the Launch Vehicle Adapter on top of the rocket's Centaur upper stage. This structure will cradles the spacecraft during the fist 15 minutes of the spacecraft's flight to the space station.

Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: NASA) A Boeing Starliner spacecraft is prepared for a planned December 2019 test flight to the International Space Station for NASA.