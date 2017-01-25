Photos: Meet the 'Boeing Blue' Spacesuit for Starliner Capsule

Boeing's New Space Duds

Boeing

On Jan. 25, 2017, Boeing unveiled the spacesuit astronauts will wear aboard the company's Starliner capsule. Here's a look at the sleek new "Boeing Blue" suit. HERE: Former NASA astronaut Chris Ferguson (Boeing's director of crew and mission systems) wears the blue spacesuit while sitting inside a Boeing CST-100 Starliner test module. NASA has picked Boeing's Starliner capsule, which is designed to launch on United Launch Alliance Atlas V rockets, as a ferry to fly astronauts to and from low-Earth orbit.

The Boeing Blue

Boeing

A look at the spacesuit astronauts will wear aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule. The spacesuit features several advancements over previous spacesuit designs. It is smaller and lighter, and includes special gloves designed to allow use with touchpad screens.

The Astronaut Test

Boeing

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams secures the beanie cap of her Boeing Blue spacesuit during tests.

Space Traveler Feedback

Boeing

As NASA astronaut Eric Boe wears Boeing's new spacesuit, a technician records notes on the suit's performance during testing.

Function and Fashion?

Boeing

NASA astronaut Eric Boe tests the Boeing Blue spacesuit inside the company's CST-100 Starliner capsule mockup.

Walking the Runway

Boeing

Astronaut Eric Boe, clad in Boeing's blue spacesuit, poses for a photo at the hatchway of the company's CST-100 Starliner module.

Serious Business

Boeing

This view of NASA astronaut Eric Boe shows just how the helmet of Boeing's blue spacesuit folds back when not in use.

Chris Ferguson Wears Boeing Blue

Boeing

Chris Ferguson wears the brand new spacesuit from Boeing and David Clark.

Just Right

NASA/Cory Huston

A suit technician prepares for a pressure test of Boeing's new spacesuit inside NASA's astronaut Crew Quarters at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Can You Hear Me Now?

NASA/Cory Huston

The communications carrier is placed as part of Boeing's new spacesuit designed to be worn by astronauts flying on the CST-100 Starliner.

A Dry Run

NASA/Cory Huston

A suit technician adjusts the communications cap of a Boeing Blue spacesuit as it will be worn on launch day for the walk to the spacecraft at Space Launch Complex 41 of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.