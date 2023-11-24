Save $150 on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ this Black Friday

Even at its full RRP, we called the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ one of the best budget telescopes you can buy.

But thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal, it's just got even better: usually $469.95, this StarSense Explorer telescope is currently $319.99. That $150 saving is not to be sniffed at.

Coming from Celestron, the StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ has a very strong brand behind it, so you know you're buying a piece of equipment you can trust. In our review of the telescope, we praised its ease of use, saying that it has "made locating objects in the sky not just easy, but fun".

We were also impressed with how intuitive its homing-in method is and found the on-screen information it provides to be excellent. After all, the StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ is more than just a standard telescope thanks to its computing power and ability to link it to your own smartphone.

This is a fantastic telescope for beginners and enthusiasts alike, and with a 32% saving currently to be had, there's never been a better time to buy — this is the lowest price the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ has ever been, in fact.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ telescope: was $469.95 now $319.99 Save 32% on one of the best budget telescopes around, making it an even better buy than ever. The StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ is great for beginners and enthusiasts alike, with excellent computing power and ease of use that injects fun back into stargazing.

It's the computing power of the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ that sets it apart from other telescopes in the same price bracket. Connect the telescope to your phone and you can go on a guided tour of the night sky, following arrows to locate stars, planets and other celestial bodies. It's a fantastic tool for beginners, and just plain fun for anyone no matter how experienced you are.

There's more to this telescope than a phone app, though. Its altazimuth mount boasts dual-axis slow-motion controls that make it easy to pan around the sky to find your target. This particular model comes with a 102mm refractor which offers a wide field of view along with bright and clear views of the night sky.

You'll get two eyepieces included in the box: one with a 26x magnification and another with 65x. And you'll also get Celestron's two-year warranty and guarantee of unlimited support from its experts should anything go wrong with your telescope.

Key Specs: Achromatic refractor, 4-inch aperture, 660mm focal length, f/6.5 focal ratio, highest useful magnification of 240x, alt-azimuth mount type.

Consensus: We called this one of the best budget telescopes, and it's now even better thanks to a hefty Black Friday saving. Its computing power makes it an absolute pleasure to use, and great for beginners.

Buy if: You want something to make stargazing fun, or are looking for your first computer-powered telescope.

Don't buy if: You're already a pro or want something for an absolute beginner.

Alternative models: The similar (but slightly more powerful) Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ is worth taking a look at. Or if you'd rather skip the smartphone compatibility and go for something a little more traditional, how about the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ?

