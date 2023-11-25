Save 30% on the gigantic, fun-loving Lego Monkie Kid's Galactic Explorer

One of our favorite space-based Lego playsets has been heavily discounted this Black Friday weekend. You can pick up Lego Monkie Kid's Galactic Explorer with a 30% saving as part of Lego.com's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

We love this set so much, in fact, that we've named it one of the best Lego space sets you can buy. It may not be scientifically accurate in any way, shape or form, but Lego is all about having fun, and this set nails it when it comes to imaginative play.

We love just how much playtime functionality there is in the Monkie Kid's Galactic Explorer: it has spring-loaded shooters, opening cockpits and storage bays, a rocket launchpad and a set of colorful, lovable minifigures.

It's huge, too: the main feature of the Galactic Explorer is the rocket itself, which is 16.5 inches (41cm) tall. Phew. Our only complaint? It features quite a lot of stickers — the bane of any Lego collector. But since this is a kid's set, we'll let it slide.

Since this deal comes from Lego directly, you'll benefit from Lego's Insider perks. If you're a Lego Insider, which is free to join, you'll get around 5% of your purchase value back in points. You can then spend those points on your next purchase, or use them to get cool, exclusive perks.

Made up of 1,356 pieces, the Lego Monkie Kid's Galactic Explorer is no slouch. Most of those pieces go into building the huge, 16.5-inch tall rocket, but there's also a detailed rocket launch stand and numerous accessories for the minifigures included here.

Speaking of minifigures, there are six here: Monkie Kid himself, Sandy and Mr. Tang (both in space outfits), and two shadow monkeys: Rumble and Savage. Mo the cat also makes an appearance.

The rocket is the main feature of the set, and you'll find space inside the cockpit for some minifigures to sit. There's an openable storage bay where you can stash away some of the accessories, too. The launchpad features a control area with computer, antennae, a fuel tank and a ladder, providing everything a youngster needs to engage in imaginative play.

Key Specs: 1,356 pieces, finished dimensions of 3.5 x 16.5 x 9 inches, six minifigures (Monkie Kid, Sandy, Mr. Tang, Rumble and Savage), aimed at kids aged 9+, set number 80035.

Consensus: One of our favourite space-based Lego playsets, the Monkie Kid's Galactic Explorer is not only huge but packed with details and incredibly fun-loving. It's colorful, bright and sure to be an absolute hit with any rocket-loving kid.

Buy if: You're wanting a seriously impressive kid's playset that's packed with details and designed with fun in mind.

Don't buy if: You're on a shoestring budget or want a Lego set that's not going to take up a lot of space.

Alternative models: Also space themed, the Lego Monkie Kid Chang'e Moon Cake Factory is an excellent playset — and that's 30% off this Black Friday weekend, too. If you want something that's more appealing to grown-ups for a similar price, we highly recommend the Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer, a true classic.

