Become a superhero with this Black Friday PlayStation VR deal

PlayStation VR 2 may be on the way in 2023, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about Sony’s first foray into console-based VR gaming.

One of the best VR headsets available, the PlayStation VR is still home to plenty of experiences you won’t find anywhere else. It’s also more affordable than it has ever been, especially with this deal.

Best Buy has dropped the price of the PlayStation VR headset to $199.99 (opens in new tab), and it also includes the excellent Iron Man VR. The game itself has also been discounted by $25. While Best Buy’s site shows the bundle as being discounted by $15, it’s worth remembering that the PSVR starter kit, which didn’t include Move Controllers or a game, retailed for around $350 not long ago.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man bundle - was $214.99 , now $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $15: This PSVR bundle includes everything you need to get started with PlayStation VR, and Iron Man VR is included free, too.

(opens in new tab) Marvel’s Iron Man VR - was $39.99 , now $14.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $25: Become Tony Stark and fly through the skies as Iron Man in this PlayStation VR version of Iron Man VR.

Inside the PlayStation VR Iron Man bundle (opens in new tab) you’ll find the PlayStation VR headset, as well as two PlayStation Move controllers and the PlayStation Camera, which is used for head-tracking.

You’ll also find Iron Man VR (opens in new tab), which has a very respectable Metacritic score of 73 (opens in new tab), as well as a PlayStation VR demo collection that includes trial versions of PSVR megahits like the time-slowing shooter Superhot VR, adorable platformer Astrobot Rescue Mission, and rhythm action game Thumper VR. That means the only thing missing is the console itself!

There are plenty more VR space games available, too. Whether it’s exploring the cosmos in No Man’s Sky, battling the Empire in Star Wars: Squadrons, or captaining a Starfleet vessel in Star Trek: Bridge Crew, games can be purchased on disc or via the PlayStation Store. Also check out guide to the best PSVR space games to see what other games you should pick up.

PlayStation VR is unique among VR headsets in that it connects to your PlayStation 4 console as opposed to a beefy Windows PC. You can connect it to a PlayStation 5, too, but you’ll need to request a free adapter from Sony – something to consider if you’re planning on unboxing it over the holidays.