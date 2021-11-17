Beaver Moon lunar eclipse 2021: Here's how to watch it online

You can watch an ultra-long lunar eclipse online on Friday (Nov. 19) from one of several websites.

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse will start at 1:02 a.m. EST (0602 GMT), and the moon will be 97% covered by Earth's shadow at its peak. The eclipse will end at 6:03 a.m. EST (1203 GMT).

While the event will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia, you can also catch it online if you are clouded out. If you do have good weather, our how to photograph the moon guide can help you make the most of the event with your camera. If you need imaging gear, check out our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography to help prepare for the next eclipse.

Here are the broadcasts we know of so far:

Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse from Griffith Observatory

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles will feature a timelapse video of the eclipse, weather permitting, on its YouTube page. The timelapse will start at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT/6 a.m. PST), with an online broadcast beginning before that on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT/ 10 p.m. PST on Nov. 18).

The park will not be open during the eclipse due to the pandemic, the observatory said in a statement.

Time and Date will start its livestream on YouTube at 1 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT) on YouTube.

"Our live coverage is your perfect companion to this eclipse, whether it's visible from your location or not," TimeandDate said in the video description. "Follow the eclipse from start to finish with us right here."

Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse: Virtual Telescope Project

The Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast live from Rome starting at 2 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT).

"As in the past, the Virtual Telescope Project will partner with some great astro-imagers from all around the planet to bring to you the stunning beauty of such a precious event," the organization said on the event page.

Astronomical Society of South Australia

The Astronomical Society of South Australia will have broadcasts on YouTube or Facebook starting at 4:30 a.m. EST (0930 GMT or 7 p.m. local time).

"Our network of imaging telescopes located in South Australia, Victoria and Queensland, and further away if necessary, will provide the best opportunity to view this special celestial event regardless of local weather conditions," the society stated on its event page.

If we learn of more webcasts for the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse, we'll add them here. Happy eclipse viewing!

