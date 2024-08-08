Aurora alert: Possible geomagnetic storm could see northern lights alongside Perseid meteor shower this weekend

eteor showers captured during aurora over San Francisco's North Bay as seen from China Camp Beach in San Rafael, California on May 11, 2024.

What's better than one dazzling night sky phenomenon? Two of course!

Lucky stargazers this weekend might be in for a real treat as heightened solar activity has prompted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center to issue a geomagnetic storm watch for Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, coinciding more or less with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower (around Aug. 11 and before dawn on Aug. 12.)

Related: How to watch the Perseid meteor shower live online this weekend

If the predicted moderate G2 conditions are met, auroras might be visible as low as New York and Idaho, according to NOAA . Though geomagnetic storm warnings of this level are not uncommon, they are enough to trigger some impressive northern lights displays.

For example, a recent G1 storm — weaker than a G2 storm — still managed to spark magnificent auroras across the U.S. and Canada . Even if geomagnetic storm conditions are not reached, a strong enough solar substorm can also create impressive auroras .

Geomagnetic storms are classified by NOAA using a G-scale to measure the intensity of geomagnetic storms. They range from G5, the most extreme class to G1 minor class storms. The recent geomagnetic storm watch issued by NOAA is currently classified as a G2-class.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center G2 geomagnetic storm watch. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

The culprits behind the issuance of the recent storm watch are two plumes of plasma and magnetic field known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that erupted from the sun on Aug. 7 and are now barreling toward Earth. The two CMEs are predicted to arrive late on Aug. 9 through Aug. 10, according to NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center's forecast discussion .

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, it should be noted that predicting the exact time of the CMEs' arrival is incredibly difficult as space weather , like weather on Earth, is a fickle creature and challenging to forecast.

Keep in mind that even if a CME hits Earth , the impact on auroras depends on the magnetic field alignment within the CME. If the alignment allows it to connect with Earth's magnetosphere, it could result in spectacular northern lights displays. However, if Earth's magnetosphere "closes the door" on the CME, aurora chasers might be left disappointed.

When checking space weather data from resources like Space Weather Live , pay close attention to the Interplanetary Magnetic Field (IMF), especially the Bz value, which indicates the north-south direction of the IMF. For a strong connection to Earth's northward-pointing magnetosphere, the Bz needs to be oriented southward, according to Space Weather Live .

Northern lights above central Alberta, Canada on July 30 during G1 conditions. (Image credit: Theresa Tanner/Dar Tanner)

Should we experience favorable geomagnetic conditions, the incoming CME could trigger impressive mid-latitude auroras. CMEs carry electrically charged atoms called ions. When CMEs collide with Earth's magnetosphere , they can trigger geomagnetic storms. During these storms, the ions interact with gases in Earth's atmosphere , releasing energy as light. This phenomenon is known as the northern lights, or aurora borealis, in the Northern Hemisphere, and the southern lights, or aurora australis, in the Southern Hemisphere.

A Perseid meteor seen over the night sky in Haputale, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 4, 2024. (Image credit: Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

To keep up to date with the latest space weather alerts and forecast check out NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center . I also recommend checking out space weather physicist Tamitha Skov's account on X and YouTube channel for detailed space weather reports and valuable aurora hunting information.