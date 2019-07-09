How NASA's Apollo Astronauts Went to the Moon

The Saturn V rocket was the 363-foot-tall (111 meters) booster that hefted three crewmembers and all their equipment into Earth orbit in preparation for flying to the moon. The rocket had a mass of more than 6 million lbs. (about 3 million kilograms). It generated about 7.6 million lbs. (34.5 million newtons) of thrust during launch, which NASA says is 85 times the power generated by the Hoover Dam.

The Saturn V was developed at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The rocket was used for every crewed Apollo flight except Apollo 7, which was the first test in orbit of the Apollo command-module spacecraft. Of course, the Saturn V also flew missions near the Earth. It first launched in 1967 for Apollo 4, an uncrewed test flight. The rocket's last launch, also without astronauts onboard, was in 1973, to loft NASA's Skylab space station into Earth orbit.