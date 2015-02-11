Spacewalk History: Smithsonian Exhibit's 50 Years of EVA in Photos

Going Outside

NASA

The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., has launched a new exhibit to chronicle the history of spacewalking. See photos here from the Outside the Spacecraft: 50 Years of Extra-Vehicular Activity exhibit at the Smithsonian.

'Outside the Spacecraft' Exhibition Detail

Mark Avino/Smithsonian Institution

Artifacts and images fill the "Outside the Spacecraft: 50 Years of Extra-Vehicular Activity" exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

Astronaut Cassidy Works on Pump Controller Box

NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center

Expedition 35 Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy completed a spacewalk on May 11, 2013, during which he inspected and replaced a pump controller box on the International Space Station, with the assistance of astronaut Tom Marshburn.

Glove on Display in 'Outside the Spacecraft'

Mark Avino/Smithsonian Institution

This display in the Smithsonian's "Outside the Spacecraft: 50 Years of Extra-Vehicular Activity" shows 26 different gloves used by astronauts during EVAs, arranged in helical fashion.

Astronaut Rides Canadarm2

NASA

The International Space Station’s Canadarm2 helps astronaut Stephen Robinson during the STS-114 mission's third session of extravehicular activity (EVA) in 2005.

Astronaut Greg Chamitoff During STS-134 EVA

NASA, ESA, J.-Y. Li (PSI), C.M. Lisse (JHU/APL), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Astronauts Greg Chamitoff and Michael Fincke (visible in helmet visor reflection), STS-134 mission specialists, spent seven hours and 24 minutes during this EVA in 2011.

Cosmonaut Ryazanskiy Outside the Station

NASA

During a six-hour, eight-minute spacewalk on Jan. 27, 2014, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryazanskiy and commander Oleg Kotov (not visible), completed installation of a pair of high-fidelity cameras that previously experienced connectivity issues during the Dec. 27, 2013, spacewalk.

Astronaut Robinson Photographs Himself

NASA

Astronaut Stephen K. Robinson photographs his helmet visor as a mission specialist on STS-114 in 2005.

STS-130 EVA Outside the International Space Station Cupola

NASA

NASA astronaut Nicholas Patrick, STS-130 mission specialist, participated in the mission's third and final session of extravehicular activity (EVA) on Feb. 17, 2010, as construction and maintenance continued on the International Space Station. Here, he holds onto the station's Cupola.

Astronaut Cernan's Apollo 17 Gloves

National Air and Space Museum Archives, Smithsonian Institution

Astronaut Eugene Cernan wore these gloves during the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. The gloves possessed an outer shell of Chromel-R fabric with thermal insulation to protect the wearer while handling extremely hot or cold objects.

Ed White During First American EVA

NASA

Astronaut Ed White performed the first EVA by an American during the Gemini IV mission in 1965. Fellow astronaut Jim McDivitt took the photograph.