Failure Was Not An Option: NASA's Apollo 13 Mission of Survival in Pictures

NASA's Apollo 13 Voyage

In April 1970, NASA launched three Apollo 13 astronauts to land on the moon. But disaster struck on the way to the moon, and the lunar landing was scrapped. See Apollo 13's epic mission of survival from start to finish in this slideshow.

Lunar Training

As part of training exercises at Kennedy Space Center, astronaut James A. Lovell, Jr., Apollo 13 lunar landing mission commander, simulates extravehicular activity on the lunar surface while inside the Flight Crew Training Building. Lovell holds an Apollo Lunar Hand Tool in his left hand and wears an Extravehicular Mobility Unit. In front of Lovell is a gnomon and behind him to the right is a tool carrier.

Getting Ready for the Moon

Apollo 13 lunar module pilot, astronaut Fred W. Haise, Jr., completes lunar surface training exercises inside the Kennedy Space Center in preparations for extravehicular activities. Haise wears an Extravehicular Mobility Unit as he carries a Solar Wind Composition experiment.

Heavy Lifting

On January 19, 1970, astronaut Fred W. Haise, Jr., Apollo 13 lunar module pilot, prepares for the scheduled lunar space walk. Inside the Manned Spacecraft Center Haise trains with a version of the Apollo Lunar Surface Experiments Package as he walks attached to the "Six Degrees of Freedom" simulator. Unfortunately, during the April 1970 mission to the moon, the Apollo 13 Service Module malfunctioned and an explosion forced the crew to travel around the moon and return to Earth.

Laying Down on the Job?

While seemingly resting, astronaut John L. Swigert, Jr., command module pilot for the Apollo 13 mission, prepares for the ensuing launch in the suiting room at Kennedy Space Center. Swigert joins astronauts James A. Lovell Jr., commander, and Fred W. Haise Jr., lunar module pilot, on NASA's third lunar landing mission after Thomas K. Mattingly II was found to have been exposed to the measles.

Landing Practice

A test flight of the Lunar Landing Training Vehicle ends as astronaut James A. Lovell Jr., lands on a runaway at Ellington Air Force base. Lovell is scheduled for NASA's third lunar landing mission, Apollo 13. He is the commander for the lunar landing mission along with Astronaut Thomas K. Mattingly II, command module pilot, and Fred W. Haise Jr., lunar module pilot. Lovell will land the Apollo 13 Lunar Module in the highlands just north of Fra Mauro on the moon. A helicopter hovers in the background as the LLTV lands.

Water Training

The Apollo 13 lunar landing mission prime crew members James A. Lovell Jr., (left) commander; Fred W. Haise Jr., (right) lunar module pilot; and Thomas K. Mattingly II (in background, obscured by Haise), command module pilot, prepare for water egress training inside Building 260 at the Manned Spacecraft Center.

Underwater

In a water tank inside the Manned Spacecraft Center in Building 260, astronaut Thomas K. Mattingly II, Apollo 13 command module pilot, completes a water egress training exercise.

Lunar Training in Hawaii

During a December 1969 simulation, astronaut James A. Lovell Jr., commander of the upcoming Apollo 13 lunar landing mission, practices with a scoop from the Apollo Lunar Hand Tools. The lunar surface traverse exercise took place at the Kapoho, Hawaii training site. Lovell will descend with Fred W. Haise Jr., lunar module pilot, to the moon's surface while astronaut Thomas K. Mattingly II, command module pilot, remains in lunar orbit.

Practice for the Day

Two crewmembers of NASA's third lunar landing mission practice using tools from the Apollo Lunar Hand Tools and a gnomon. Astronauts James A. Lovell Jr. (left) commander, and Fred W. Haise Jr., lunar module pilot carrying cameras and communications equipment during the simulation.

EVA Walk-Through

At Kennedy Space Center, astronaut James A. Lovell Jr., Apollo 13 commander, participates in a simulation of the extravehicular activity timeline. Lovell moves carrying two subpackage mockups of the Apollo Lunar Surface Experiments Package. In the background to the left, astronaut Fred W. Haise Jr., lunar module pilot, stands.