The NASA 952 undergoes testing following the crash of a sister Lunar Lander Trainging Vehicle at Ellington Field.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, following the crash of a sister Lunar Landing Training Vehicle at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, the Bell LLTV (NASA 952) was sent from Houston to Langley for tests in the 30 x 60 Full Scale Tunnel. The LLTV was returned to Houston for further training use a short time later.

NASA 952 is now on exhibit at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

