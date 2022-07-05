Save hundreds of dollars on Anycubic 3D printers to kickstart July

Anycubic are offering three great deals on 3D printers in a sales event running from July1-10 meaning you can save up to $380.

The three models you can get at a discount include Anycubic's Photon Mono X (now $380 off (opens in new tab)), Photon Mono 4K (now $95 off (opens in new tab)) and the Anycubic Vyper (now $40 off (opens in new tab)). These deals mean you can bag a bargain and save big money, regardless of your experience and skill with 3D printers.

We like these deals a lot, not least because Anycubic is a brand whose models we've tested and reviewed and can vouch for the quality of build of their printers. If you're after top 3D printers and deals but these discounts aren't for you then you should check out our best 3D printers guide - which features the Anycubic Vyper. If you want to check out other great deals we also have guides for telescope deals and VR headset deals.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono X $759 now $379 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $380 on a high spec 3D printer, better suited to users with previous experience. Included is a 3.5 inch touch screen, app powered remote control, a printer size of 270mm(L), 290mm(W), 475mm(H) and 4K resolution.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono 4K $289 now $194 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $95 on a printer that offers a similar quality to the one above, but is better suited for making smaller figures. You still get 4K resolution and the printing speed is slightly slower but very similar. The build size is 6.5 inches x 5.2 inches x 3.1 inches (HxWxD).

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Vyper $359 now $319 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $40 on a fantastic 3D printer, best suited to those with little to no experience. Auto-levelling, silent printing, a large touch screen and a build volume of 245mm(L)×245(W)×260mm(H) are all reasons to make the most of this deal.

The first deal is a huge 50% ($380) saving on a high-spec model that offers a 3.5 inch touchscreen for operation, reliable printing as well as the ability to print larger objects - a print size area of 192mm (L) 120mm (W) 245mm (H) to be precise. For your money you're also getting 4K resolution and remote control through an app.

Secondly, there's the Photon Mono X which is $95 (33%) and is better suited to smaller prints. Just because This model is better suited to printing smaller objects, doesn't mean it isn't of high quality. You still get 4K resolution and although the maximum printing speed is slower than the Mono X, it's not slower by much. The printer itself is considerably lighter and you still get a touch screen panel.

Lastly, the Anycubic Vyper, which as mentioned features in our best 3D printers guide. This is a great printer for beginners, it offers automatic levelling, silent printing, it's easy to use and you print with good speed.

These are three 3D printers we like a lot and if you're in the market for one, you wont go wrong with any of these. You'll also save good money in the process, so why not nab a discount on pay week?

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).