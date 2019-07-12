Netflix Unveils 1st Trailers for Sci-Fi Series 'Another Life'

Science fiction is well and truly back in vogue and the big players in the streaming service know it.

Apple TV+ will launch in the fall with a new series from "Battlestar Galactica" showrunner Ronald Moore called " For All Mankind " and Netflix not only owes us season two of " Lost in Space " and "Altered Carbon" but it's also debuting a new series called "Another Life." The first trailers for the series, a teaser and full look, just debuted this week.

Katee Sackhoff stars as Commander Niko Breckinridge in a no-nonsense role that she looks perfect for. Sackhoff is certainly no stranger to sci-fi, not only did she play Captain Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace in "Battlestar Galactica," but she also starred in "The Flash" and provided the voice for Bo-Katan Kryze in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels."

Related: The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Netflix

According to the official synopsis, when a mysterious alien artifact lands on Earth, Sackhoff's Breckinridge has to lead humanity's first interstellar mission to its planet of origin, while her husband (played by Justin Chatwin) tries to make first contact with the artifact back on Earth.

This marks the first time Sackhoff will lead in a TV series and joining her is Selma Blair (who played Parker Posey's sister in "Lost in Space"), Tyler Hoechlin ("Supergirl") and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow ("The Walking Dead").

Stemming from showunner Aaron Martin ("Killjoys") and executive producer Noreen Halpern ("Haven"), "Another Life" will premiere on Netflix July 25.