'First Man' Blu-Ray Bonus Feature Takes Ryan Gosling to Space Camp (Exclusive Clip)

For anyone who is a fan of all things space, watching the epic movie "First Man" starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Damien Chazelle is an absolute must.

Now the movie will be yours to own on Digital HD on Jan. 8 and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD from Jan. 22.

In addition to the movie itself, there are a number of bonus features including deleted scenes, a feature commentary and featurettes that dive deep into how the movie was made.

A new exclusive clip from those features follows at the cast as they tour genuine spacecraft that have left the Earth and returned home. "Everything here is from the moon," says one NASA technician showing Ryan Gosling (who plays Neil Armstrong) around.

"Seeing the Apollo 11 capsule was really wonderful to help ground us in the reality of it,"Gosling said.

"Just seeing a Saturn V rocket laying on its side gives you an idea of what these guys were climbing into and what they were doing," said Kyle Chandler, who plays Deke Slayton.

"When I was first cast in this, the thing I was most excited about was actually going to Space Camp," says Corey Stoll, who plays Buzz Aldrin. "Since I was a kid I've wanted to do that."

Here's the full list of "First Man" bonus features, as listed in a release from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment:

• Deleted Scenes

• Shooting for the Moon — Take an intimate look at the production of "First Man" and the collaborative relationship between Chazelle and Gosling.

• Preparing to Launch — It's difficult to believe that "First Man" is the first major feature film to tell the journey of Apollo 11. Hear from Chazelle and his cast why now is the time to tell the story of this historic event.

• Giant Leap in One Small Step — A heroic character study, "First Man" sheds light on all the hard working individuals that got us to the moon and back.

• Mission Gone Wrong — Watch as Gosling re-enacts a test piloting sequence gone terribly wrong. Go behind the scenes to see how he trained to nail the landing, performing the majority of his own stunts.

• Putting You In the Seat — Through the use of innovative technology, most of "First Man" was shot in-camera (without CGI added in post-production). Take an in-depth look behind the lens of this epic film.

• Recreating the Moon Landing — Filmed in IMAX to show the vastness of the moon, find out all that it took to recreate the most famous moment in NASA history.

• Shooting at NASA — Hear from Gosling and Chazelle on how shooting at NASA brought unparalleled authenticity to "First Man."

• Astronaut Training — Go behind the scenes of the three-day boot camp each of the actors underwent prior to filming "First Man."

• Feature Commentary with Chazelle, Screenwriter Josh Singer and Editor Tom Cross.

