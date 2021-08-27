You can soon have your own terrifying Xenomorph from 'Alien' with this epic new Mezco Toyz figure

"In space, no one can hear you scream" — especially now, as Mezco Toyz is releasing an all-new film-accurate collectible action figure of the perfect organism: the "Alien" xenomorph.

The iconic Xenomorph from Ridley Scott's classic 1979 sci-fi horror " Alien " will join the toy company's line of One:12 collective figures. It Comes with seven accessories and six hands, all of which are interchangeable as well as posable.

Standing at approximately 7 inches (18 centimeters) tall, the action figure is hand-painted for authentic detailing and will be packaged in a collector-friendly box. Mezco Toyz expects to ship orders between January and March 2022, but you can pre-order the figure now from the company's website for $100 , plus a $25 non-refundable deposit per item.

Image 1 of 7 A closer look at Mezco Toyz's epic Alien xenomorph figure coming in early 2021. (Image credit: Mezco Toyz)

It's not just the attention to detail that makes this figure; it's also the number of accessories that comes with it. Included in the accessories are an open and closed ovomorph egg and an open and coiled face hugger, which will fit around most One:12 figures, according to Mezco Toyz.

On top of those, the figure also comes with a chestburster — as seen in one of the most famous scenes in sci-fi history — as well as a display base with logo and an adjustable display post.

With its hinged pharyngeal jaw and interchangeable inner mouths — as well as an interchangeable chest plate pierced by the ASSO-400 Harpoon Grappling Gun, as seen in the final scene of the movie — the hostile Xenomorph could be a cool addition to the One:12 line of collective figures or look terrifying enough on its own.

