'Alien: Isolation' is free this week on the Epic Games store

If you can't get enough of "Alien" Xenomorphs this Alien Day (and hey, we've all been there), then Epic Games has a deal for you.

This week, the Epic Games Store is offering the 2014 game "Alien: Isolation" free, but you'll have to act fast. The offer ends on Thursday, April 29, at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).

"Alien: Isolation," developed by Creative Assembly and released by Sega, takes a look at what happens years after Ellen Ripley, that Xenomorph-smashing hero of the sci-fi franchise, faced down her first alien in 1979's "Alien." As we learned in the 1986 sequel ("Aliens," naturally), Ripley had left a daughter Amanda behind on Earth during the first film's events. By the time Ripley was rescued in "Aliens," 57 years after the first film, Amanda had grown up and old.

So what happened to Amanda during those years? That's where "Alien: Isolation" comes in. The game is a single-player space horror survival game that follows an adult Amanda looking for answers about her mother's fate.

"Alien: Isolation" is a single-player survival game that pits Ellen Ripley's daughter Amanda against a new Xenomorph threat. (Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Here's the game's synopsis from Epic Games:

"When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it.

"Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother's ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother's disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace.

"Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive."

Check out the trailer below.

While the base game for "Alien: Isolation" is free, there are a few DLCs you may want to consider to complete the story.

"Last Survivor" ($3.99) lets you play as Ellen Ripley to essentially go through the final moments of the first "Alien" film and destroy the Nostromo (but don't forget your cat Jonesy).

"Trauma" ($7.99) includes three new maps for "Isolation's" time-based survivor mode and "Safe Haven" ($7.99) includes a Salvage Mode, according to Epic Games.

"Alien: Isolation" is free on the Epic Games store until April 29.

And if you're still looking for more "Alien" cameos in video games, just turn to Fortnite. The Xenomorph and Ripley skin bundle is back, likely for today only, so get those V-bucks ready and get your Victory Royale.

