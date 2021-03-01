The 'Alien' Xenomorph has invaded Fornite (Ripley and her cat, too!)

The Xenomorph and Ripley from the iconic science fiction film "Alien" have landed Fortnite, but act fast. You can only get them in the battle royale game for a limited time.

The famed "Alien" characters popped into Fortnite item shop Thursday (Feb. 25) to join the games current Chapter 2: Season 5, which features the Mandalorian from "Star Wars" lore.

The new skins could rotate out of the shop soon and are available individually or in two packs: a bundle with the Xenomorph and Ripley (with her cat Jonesy) for 2,200 V-bucks and a Space Gear bundle for 1,500 V-bucks that includes a Power Loader Arm pickaxe, Cheyenne dropship glider and the Burst Case Scenario emote showing the famous "Alien" chest burster in llama form.) But check the store carefully if you'd prefer just to buy a piece or two; 1,000 V-bucks is roughly $7.99 USD.

The xenomorph and Ellen Ripley from "Alien" have landed in Fortnite. (Image credit: Epic Games)

The Xenomorph, Fortnite said in a description of the newly arrived alien, "has been described as the perfect organism [with] its structural perfection matched only by its hostility." But Ripley is the perfect remedy not only as the last survivor of the Nostromo, but as one of the great action heroes of our era, Fortnite reassured us. "She can take on anything on the island."

Fortnite is free to play, but if you want to reach Level 100 and unlock the featured Mandalorian and Baby Yoda content before the end of the season this month, you'll have to buy additional Battle Pass content in two ways — a monthly subscription with exclusive skins ($11.99 USD) or buying a basic season pass for 950 V-Bucks.

Space is the way in Fortnite these past few months, with a lot of cool content dropping in from different franchises. One of the big enemies this season is Predator, whose defeat will kick-start a series of Predator cosmetics challenges. Another one is the Mando himself, who is waiting around for unwary hunters near his famed ship, the Razor Crest.

Previously in this Fortnite season, a Mando limited-time-mode in early February allowed players to win a Beskar umbrella. The store also dipped into future space machine mode with brief availability of the T-800 Terminator and T2-style Sarah Connor skins.

Space dominated several seasons in 2020, too. The last Marvel-themed season finale included Battle Buses flying in space against the world-devouring Galactus, an enemy who had been approaching the Fortnite island for weeks. Also, an ancient astronaut subplot (and accompanying skins) made up of much of the summer season last year.

Be sure to regularly check in on Fortnite's shop for assorted space content and skins, as you'll usually see a few odd examples popping up every month. Our hope is that "Star Wars Day" in May will see Fortnite re-release some of its exclusives from that franchise, including the Stormtrooper, Rey, Finn and a Millennium Falcon glider; the latter showed up briefly on the island in Winterfest 2019 and hasn't returned since.

