Blood Moon 2019: The View from Denver

James Jordan

On Jan. 20, 2019, the moon passed through Earth's shadow in a total lunar eclipse during the Full Wolf Moon, which is also a "supermoon." See amazing photos of the Super Blood Wolf Moon of 2019 here! This Photo: James Jordan captured this photo of the lunar eclipse from Denver, Colorado. Read our full coverage of the 2019 Blood Moon!

Meteor Flash During January Lunar Eclipse

Brett Ashton

The flash of a meteor impact is visible at lower left in this gorgeous shot of the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" total lunar eclipse of Jan. 20-21, 2019, captured by Brett Ashton.

Total Lunar Eclipse Meteor Impact: Close-Up

Brett Ashton

A zoomed-in view of the impact on the moon, photographed by Brett Ashton during the total lunar eclipse of Jan. 20-21, 2019.

Hello, Moon!

Hans Åberg

The blood moon peeks out from behind the trees in this photo taken by Hans Åberg near Stockholm, Sweden at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), about 15 minutes after totality ended and just under an hour before the partial phase ended.

Blood Moon in Vegas

Astrophotographer Tyler Leavitt captured this photo of the total lunar eclipse from Las Vegas.

Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse at Totality

Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre

The Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse of Jan. 20-21, 2019, captured at mid-totality by Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre from the suburbs of Boston.

A Timelapse View

Zaid Abbadi

Astrophotographer Zaid Abbadi created this composite of the total lunar eclipse using images he captured from Amman, Jordan.

Through the Trees

Astrophotographer Yuri Beletsky captured the blood moon peeking through some foliage during a break in the cloud-covered sky over Santiago, Chile.

A Close-Up of the Blood Moon

Brian Cummins

This remarkably crisp view of the Super Blood Wolf Moon offers a detailed look at the lunar surface. Brian Cummins captured this view from Chantilly, Virginia using an 8-inch Newtonian telescope and a ZWO ASI1600-mm Pro camera cooled to minus 20 degrees Celsius

A Lunar Halo

Kevin Clarke

A halo of scattered moonlight frames the Super Blood Wolf Moon in this composite image of the total lunar eclipse on Jan. 20-21, 2019. Kevin Clarke spotted the lunar halo while photographing the eclipse from his backyard in Fort Collins, Colorado. To capture the faint halo, he took a long-exposure shot of it that made the moon appear too bright, or “blown out,” Clarke said. So, he edited in a different shot of the fully eclipsed blood moon he had taken prior. [Related: Total Lunar Eclipse Gets a Cloudy Halo in Cool Time-Lapse Video]

Eclipse Sequence

Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre

The total lunar eclipse of Jan. 20-21, 2019, captured by astrophotographers Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre from the suburbs of Boston. From left to right: The start of totality, at 11:41 p.m. EST on Jan. 20; the middle of totality, at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 21; and the end of totality at 12:44 a.m.

A Setting Eclipse

Astrophotograper Sérgio Conceição created this composite image of the phases of the lunar eclipse as the moon was setting below the horizon as seen from the village of Campinho, Portugal on the morning of Jan. 21, 2019.