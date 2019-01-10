New 'Captain Marvel' Trailer Offers More Clues to Hero's Power

Marvel fans are getting more excited as each new snippet of footage and tidbit of info for the forthcoming "Captain Marvel" makes its way onto the internet. The movie could prove to be the surprise superhero hit of 2019, much like "Black Panther" and "Aquaman" were last year.

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" was amazing and the second trailer was even more awesome, giving a few more tantalizing glimpses of the next exciting character to be added to the Marvel Comic Universe.

The movie focuses on former Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who is catapulted to the stars as she grapples with sharing a heritage between humanity and the alien race known as the Kree, granting her unthinkable power. [Biggest Space Movies to Watch in 2019]

This newest trailer reveals some of Mar-Vell's (Jude Law) role mentoring Danvers, who believes she's Kree like him and not an Earthling. Plus, it shows us that the film appears to have a a good balance between epic space battles and quickfire humor that, when used in the right places, has made many of the Marvel movies stand head-and-shoulders above the opposition.

It's quite likely that Danvers (Brie Larson) – who becomes Capt. Marvel – will end up saving the lives of Tony Stark and friends in "Avengers: Endgame," especially now that Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, has revealed a significant power in Danvers' arsenal that could change everything in the forthcoming fight against Thanos.

"She's pretty much the strongest character … in the Marvel universe," Jackson said, speaking to ET Online about Danvers' powers.

"And at some point, we'll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she's capable of. She's one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so … "

Oh, yes. Time travel. There's been no shortage of speculation about whether time travel would play a part in the plot of "Avengers: Endgame" to ensure our heroes don't really die for real, so this would seem to be logical. It could also explain where Capt. Marvel has been for the last 30 years.

Also according to ET Online, another mystery that'll be resolved is what exactly happened to Nick Fury's eye. "You'll see, specifically, the origin of what happened to his eye. You'll find out that he does have a family, that's referenced. You don't see them, but they are referenced in another way," Jackson said.

Larson will be joined by Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, who received a digital de-aging treatment along with Jackson.

Other familiar faces returning are Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath from "Guardians of the Galaxy." The cast also includes Lashana Lynch and Gemma Chan, along with Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte and McKenna Grace.

"Captain Marvel" is scheduled to open in theaters March 8, 2019.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook. Original article on Space.com.