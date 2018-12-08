'Captain Marvel' 2nd Trailer Arrives … And an Exciting Character Emerges

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" was amazing and the second trailer looks just as awesome, giving us a few more tantalizing glimpses of the next exciting character to be added to the Marvel Comic Universe.

Set primarily in the '90s, the movie focuses on former Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, played by Oscar-winner Brie Larson, who is catapulted to the stars as she grapples with sharing a heritage between humanity and the alien race known as the Kree, granting her unthinkable power.

She's joined by Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg as SHIELD members Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, both of whom will get the digital de-aging treatment. Other familiar faces returning here are Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath from "Guardians of the Galaxy." The cast also includes Lashana Lynch and Gemma Chan, along with Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte and McKenna Grace.

The trailer gives us a great look at Danvers in both the Kree-themed variation on her superhero suit and the more familiar red-and-blue getup she wears in the comics.

Brie Larson stars as "Captain Marvel," a space-traveling superhero who returns to Earth to fight off an invasion. The film hits theaters March 8, 2019. (Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick)

According to IMDB, Jude Law plays Walter Lawson/Mar-Vell, a Kree spy sent to Earth to decide if it is a threat to the Kree Empire. He adopts the identity of a recently deceased scientist named Walter Lawson, but occasionally puts on his Kree military uniform and does heroic deeds to protect the people he's observing. The first time he does this, witnesses incorrectly hear him pronounce his name as "Captain Marvel."

And that's where the name comes from! We suspect he will also play a mentor role of sorts to Danvers.

We see Danvers telling Fury about her life as a Kree warrior, so it seems for a while at least that she truly does believe that she's from the Kree home world, seemingly unable to recall her life before the mysterious explosion that may or may not be linked to an alien device.

Annette Bening's as-yet unnamed character explains that her Kree-ness comes from a life-saving transfusion of alien blood, a slight reworking of her origins from the Marvel comics.

There are a few other tweaks and refinements in the movie that differ from the original comic book stories, but that's to be expected. Judging from this trailer, Marvel is keeping its solid track record of superior superhero origin stories and we're counting down the days until this movie opens.

"Captain Marvel" is scheduled to open in theaters March 8, 2019.

