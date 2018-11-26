NASA's InSight Mars Lander: Amazing Landing Day Photos!

Epic Win

Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA's InSight Mars lander successfully touched down on the Red Planet on Nov. 26, 2018, after a nearly 7-month journey and nail-biting 6 minute landing sequence.



Here, Kris Bruvold, left, and Sandy Krasner react after receiving confirmation that the Mars InSight lander successfully touched down on the surface of Mars. [See our full coverage here!]

First Photo

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's InSight Mars lander captured its first image just moments after touching down on the Red Planet on Nov. 26, 2018.

A Mars Farewell from MarCO B

NASA/JPL

After relaying live communications for @NASAInSight as it landed, the tiny #MARCO B cubesat sent back this farewell image of the planet.

Mission Control Celebrates

NASA TV

Celebration in Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California on Nov. 26, 2018, when the InSight lander has touched down on Mars!

Success!

NASA TV

More celebration in JPL Mission Control.

Function Confirmed

NASA TV

NASA scientists got confirmation from the InSight lander a few minutes after touchdown confirming the craft was functioning properly.

Ready for the Party

Bill Ingalls/NASA

In preparation of the successful landing on Mars, a jar of "good-luck peanuts" has made its way into the Mission Control Area at NASA's JPL. This tradition began in 1964 during the Ranger 7 mission in the JPL's Space Flight Operations Facility.

Touchdown!!

NASA TV

NASA personnel in the control room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California celebrate after receiving confirmation that InSight touched down on Mars.

A Look at InSight

NASA/JPL-Caltech - Adrian Mann/Tobias Roetsch/Future Plc

A diagram of NASA's InSight Mars lander and its science instruments to look inside the Red Planet.

About the Mission

Bill Ingalls/NASA

As part of a pre-landing briefing, Bruce Banerdt, InSight Principal Investigaor, NASA JPL, discusses the lander at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Explaining MarCOs

Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA JPL's Annie Marinan, MarCO-B Mission Manager and Andy Klesh, MarCO chief engineer, discuss the Mars Cube One (MarCO) satellites on Nov. 25, 2018 during a social media briefing.