Get Glammed Up for 'The Last Jedi' with New 'Star Wars' Cosmetics

Cargo Cosmetics has launched a new makeup line inspired by "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Dark side or light side? First Order or the Resistance? The eyes have it with a new line of "Star Wars" makeup from Cargo Cosmetics.

These cosmetics from a galaxy far, far away, first teased in September, are available now online and at more than 1,100 Kohl's department stores across the United States, just in time for the Dec. 15 debut of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The limited-edition collection includes eyeliners, lip top coats, and a pair of eyeshadow palettes in daytime-neutral "Light Side" and evening-glam "Dark Side" shades.

You'll also have your choice of one of two mascaras: a volumizing "First Order"-themed formula or a lengthening "Resistance" one. Plus, there are a handful of compact mirrors featuring watercolor portraits of Rey, Gen. Leia, Captain Phasma and BB-8 (alas, no Porgs). Prices range from $20 to $28. ["Star Wars" Deals for the Holidays]

This isn't the first foray into beauty products for "Star Wars." In 2015, the film franchise teamed up with CoverGirl for a "The Force Awakens"-inspired line of lipsticks, mascaras and nail polishes bearing memorable quotes from the movies.

Act fast if you're planning to gild yourself with this round of galactic goodies: According to Cargo Cosmetics' Facebook page, "supply is super limited & will not be restocked!"

