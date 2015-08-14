'Star Wars' Hits the Runway with New Makeup Campaign

Hoping for that Leia look without traveling to a galaxy far, far away? Or are you more the Chewbacca type? Either way, a new makeup line by Covergirl has you, well, covered.

R2D2 collected U.S. mail, and now might take another star turn; this time down the runway. To tease the Star-Wars-themed makeup collection, Covergirl is releasing six out-there looks inspired by different elements of the popular movie franchise — three light side and three dark side. The first two, revealed today, are going for "Droid" (left) and "Stormtrooper" (right).

The looks are each crafted from makeup in the CoverGirl x Star Wars Collection, which features standbys like nail polish, lipstick and mascara in bright colors with series-inspired names. Makeup-lovers desperate to choose a side will have to wait until September 9, when all the looks are revealed and the collection is released — with enough time to get some practice in before the new movie drops December 16.

The makeup line promises to have what you need, be you a Jedi, Sith or Droid — even if you'd rather kiss a Wookie.

Email Sarah Lewin at slewin@space.com or follow her @SarahExplains. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.