New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Footage Brings Luke Back to the Falcon!

A new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" commercial with brand-new footage debuted during the World Series Wednesday (Nov. 1) and it brings Luke Skywalker back to his old friend the Millennium Falcon! Take a look at the commercial above.

The new commercial (called "Awake") reveals loads of new footage from the new film, including a glimpse of Supreme Leader Snoke and what promises to be a truly epic showdown between Finn and Captain Phasma. "Darkness rises," Snoke says in the clip, "and Light to meet it."

As a reminder, here's what we first saw of the film in the first trailer:

So what do you think? Is the Force strong with this "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" clip?

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters Dec.15.

