Sneak Peek of 'Stargate Origins' Shows Action in 'Tent City'

A first peek at production of "Stargate Origins" shows a young Catherine Langford working in a "tent city." The series, which is a prequel to the "Stargate" franchise, will air on MGM's digital platform "Stargate Command;" a release date has not been announced. Langford's character originally appeared, much older, in the 1994 feature film "Stargate."

"We are in the first week of production," the show's director, Mercedes Bryce Morgan, said in a new behind-the-scenes video from Stargate Command. "We are in the sound stage in what we call 'Tent City,' which is our outpost."

"It's Day One. We're all really, really excited," actress Ellie Gall, who plays Langford, said in the video.

"I can't believe that I'm here right now," added actor Philip Alexander, whose role has not been disclosed. "I'm so excited. It's just so wonderful to see everything coming together."

Shots from the set showed a variety of action scenes, ranging from actors kissing, to fighting, to using weapons. There also was a quick shot showing the famous "stargate" that transported people from place to place around the universe in the TV show.

"The tent that we're shooting in is not very big. It's very hot in here," Gall said.

"We have lots of little tents with lots of big cameras, and people nearly missing each other all over the place ... we had stunts, and we had blood, and we had emotional moments, and I feel like we really hit all those," Morgan added.

The "Stargate" franchise has more than 380 episodes so far across 20 seasons, as well as three movies; while its earlier series featured full-length episodes, "Stargate Origins" will have episodes of about 10 minutes each. The new series is co-produced by MGM's Digital Group and the entertainment studio New Form. The series is written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry.

