Meet the New Catherine Langford: 'Stargate Origins' Casts Star

The next iteration of "Stargate" has its first major cast announcement: Fan favorite Catherine Langford will appear in the franchise again, played in the new series by Ellie Gall.

"Stargate Origins" will air in digital form, continuing the nearly 25-year-old franchise. A release date has not yet been announced.

"The show will follow young Catherine as she embarks on an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness," read a statement from MGM Digital Group. The franchise adventures focus on a portal called the "Stargate," which allows characters to instantly transport across the galaxy and interact with other civilizations.

The new series will play on Stargate Command, a digital platform from Metro-Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) that launched Sept. 20. The platform is meant to let fans to explore the "Stargate" library and other content from the franchise, MGM stated. A release date for the new series has not been disclosed; each episode will be about 10 minutes long, MGM representatives have said.

"The opportunity to portray this iconic character is once in a lifetime," said Gall, who is known for the Australia Disney Channel series "Mind Over Maddie," in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the "Stargate" family, and I hope "Stargate" fans are as equally excited as I am about Catherine Langford's new adventure."

Actor Ellie Gall will portray the young Catherine Langford in "Stargate Origins," a 10-episode series launching online on the Stargate Command digital platform in fall 2017. (Image credit: MGM)

Other actors in the new series include Connor Trinneer (who portrayed Michael Kenmore on "Stargate Atlantis") as Catherine's father, Professor Langford, as well as the actors Salome Azizi, Philip Alexander, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Shvan Aladdin, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Derek Chariton, Justin Michael Terry and Lincoln Werner Hoppe. Their roles are not disclosed yet, but will be discussed in the coming weeks, according to MGM representatives.

The "Stargate" franchise spans nearly 20 seasons and more than 380 episodes, and won multiple awards. "Stargate SG-1" was the longest-running science-fiction series in U.S. television history, with 10 seasons, one more season than the original run of "The X-Files." The 1994 "Stargate" film that sparked the series grossed nearly $200 million worldwide.

The new series is co-produced by MGM's Digital Group and the entertainment studio New Form. The series is directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry.

