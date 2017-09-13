In Photos: Hurricane Irma Damage at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

The recreational facility KARS Park I is flooded at Kennedy Space Center in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Kennedy Space Center Hurricane Damage

Kars Park I is seen during an aerial survey of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sept. 12, 2017. The survey was performed to identify structures and facilities that may have sustained damage from Hurricane Irma as the storm passed Kennedy on Sept. 10, 2017. NASA closed the center ahead of the storm's onset and only a small team of specialists known as the Rideout Team was on the center as the storm approached and passed. [Read the full story and see a video here]

The Beach House

The Beach House, where astronauts would reside before launches from Kennedy Space Center, appears during the Sept. 12 aerial survey for hurricane damage.

The Mobile Launcher

The Mobile Launcher (ML), Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), Launch Control Center (LCC), and Launch Complex 39 surrounding areas after Hurricane Irma.

A Guard Shack

A guard shack at the Shuttle Landing Facility, operated by Space Florida, is seen here damaged by Hurricane Irma.

Industrial Building

An industrial building behind the Space Station Processing Facility (SSPF) also suffered damage during Hurricane Irma.

Kars Park I

Another view of Kars Park I shows flooding after Hurricane Irma passed through.

Trailer

A trailer flipped on it's side at the Turn Basin after Hurricane Irma. Kennedy Space Center's famous Vehicle Assembly Building is visible in the background.

Multi-Payload Processing Facility

The Multi-Payload Processing Facility (MPPF) sustained hurricane damage, too.

Kars Park I, Again

Yet another view of Kars Park I shows additional flooding in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Boat Dock

NASA's aerial survey spotted this boat dock torn apart near Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Control Center

The Launch Control Center (LCC) is seen during the aerial survey after Hurricane Irma.