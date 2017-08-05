Space.com Builds: Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Rocket (Video)

Houston, we have a Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V! Watch Space.com managing editor Tariq Malik and his 8-year-old daughter Zadie build the towering Saturn V moon rocket set from LEGO released in 2017. It took us six hours to build and is full of space history awesome. That's a bit longer than it took us to build Benny's spaceship from "The Lego Movie" a few years back, and WAY longer than it took Space.com's Sarah Lewin and I to build Lego's recent Spaceport set.

The Lego Has Landed! NASA Apollo Saturn V Moon Landing Set in Pictures

The set, a Lego Ideas kit proposed by Lego designers Felix Stiessen and Valerie Roche comes with 1969 pieces (in honor of the year of the Apollo 11 moon landing) and includes the Saturn V rocket, which stands 39 inches high, as well as a command module, lunar lander and crew capsule after splashdown.

Four tiny Apollo astronauts (Lego's microfigures, not the typical minifigures), are also included to make a lunar landing scene. That means you get one extra astronaut (Apollo missions carried crews of three) in case one gets lost in the final frontier. It also has handy stands for horizontal display and can be separated into stages.

The set retails for $119.99 and is available from the Lego Store and website.

Third-party sellers are available on Amazon at higher prices.

Here's another LEGO Apollo Saturn V build by our friends at collectSPACE.com and Ars Technica: