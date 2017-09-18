Gemini 10: NASA's Epic 1st Double Rendezvous Mission in Photos

Meet the Gemini 10 Crew

NASA

Launched on July 18, 1966, the purpose of NASA's Gemini 10 mission was to conduct a double rendezvous and docking test with a two-person crew in orbit. Astronaut John Young (left) was the command pilot, joined by pilot Michael Collins (right). During one of two spacewalks of the three-day mission, Collins became the first person to visit another spacecraft in orbit. The mission also set a new altitude record for human spaceflight. [Gemini Program: Two-Man Prep for Moon Missions

Training in Zero-G

NASA

On April 1, 1966, the Gemini 10 backup pilot, astronaut Clifton C. Williams, Jr. participates in a zero-gravity egress training event in a KC-135 Air Force plane. [Vomit Comet: Training Flights for Astronauts]

Altitude Chamber Tests

NASA

At the McDonnell Aircraft Corporation's 30-feet altitude chamber in St. Louis, Missouri, the Gemini 10 astronauts get ready for a flight simulation on April 14, 1966.

Ready for the Finale

NASA

Onboard the NASA Motor Vessel Retriever, astronaut Michael Collins, the Gemini 10 prime crew pilot, sits in Static Article #5 (SA-5), a water egress trainer, on June 18, 1966. Collins and astronaut John Young, command pilot, were placed in the water inside the SA-5 to practice exiting the craft as well as water survival techniques.

EVA Run Through

NASA

During a flight on a KC-135 Air Force airplane June 17, 1966, astronaut Michael Collins practices using equipment for a micrometeorite experiment in zero-gravity. He was preparing for an extravehicular activity planned for the Gemini 10 mission.

Pieces and Parts

NASA

In preparation for the July 18, 1966 launch, Gemini 10 prime crew pilot Michael Collins (left), inspects a camera while Donald K. Slayton (center), the Manned Spacecraft Center Director of Flight Crew Operations, observes.

Preparing for the Mission

NASA

Outside the Launch Complex 16 suiting trailer, Gemini 10 prime crew command pilot John Young (right) and prime crew pilot Michael Collins (left) participate in preflight activities at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Posing for Posterity

NASA

In front of a large radar dish outside Kennedy Space Center's Mission Control, the Gemini 10 prime crew, John Young (left) and Michael Collins (right) wear their spacesuits and helmets for a photo session with the press.

Walking the Ramp

NASA

On July 18, 1966, astronaut John Young, command pilot, leads Michael Collins, pilot, as they walk up the Pad 19 ramp. After leaving the Launch Complex 19 suiting trailer during the prelaunch countdown, the Gemini 10 prime crew rode the elevator up to the white room, where the entered their spacecraft before launch.

Successful Launch

NASA

NASA's Titan II GLV rocket lifted off on July 18, 1966 at 5:20 p.m. EST (0920 GMT), toting the Gemini 10 spacecraft with astronauts John Young and Michael Collins on board.

Rocker Arm Illusion

NASA

A time lapse image of the Gemini-Titan 10 spacecraft launch gives the illusion of multiple rocker arms during the launch on July 18, 1966.