Solar System's Best and Worst Vacation Destinations: 'Travel Agents' Explain (Video)

Solar system "travel agents" Olivia Koski and Jana Grcevich dropped by the Space.com office to talk about their new book, "Vacation Guide to the Solar System" (Penguin Books, 2017) and offer recommendations on the most underrated — and the absolute worst — places to visit in the solar system. Plus, what comes next for their Intergalactic Travel Bureau.

Watch the interview's two parts in the videos above and below, and check out our longer author Q&A for more on the book. Be sure to look at the book's amazing illustrations in our gallery.

Email Sarah Lewin at slewin@space.com or follow her @SarahExplains. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.