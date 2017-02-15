You Can See 'Hidden Figures' for Free This Saturday: Here's How

Dorothy Vaughan (played by Octavia Spencer) leads the women of the West Computing group to work on the new IBM computer in "Hidden Figures."

Select AMC Theatres will be offering free screenings of "Hidden Figures" Saturday (Feb. 18) at 10 a.m. local time in honor of Black History Month, according to Entertainment Weekly. You can register for tickets here at 14 locations across the country.

The movie follows three black women who ran computations at NASA's Langley Research Center in Virginia in the early 1960s, helping to send John Glenn into orbit around Earth. It stars Taraji Henson as the mathematician Katherine Johnson, Octavia Spencer as pioneering programmer Dorothy Vaughan, and Janelle Monae as the aspiring engineer Mary Jackson.

"Hidden Figures" is currently nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (for Spencer).

Moviegoers or groups who don't live near the listed theaters, where tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, can request a free showing in their area, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Update: The Feb. 18 screenings are mostly sold out, but you can apply for a screening, with a Feb. 28 deadline, at this link.

