Trending

Long Arms of the Condor Galaxy | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Long Arms of the Condor Galaxy
The Condor galaxy is an unusually elongated barred spiral galaxy.
(Image: © FORS Team, 8.2-meter VLT Antu, ESO; Processing & License: Judy Schmidt)

The Condor galaxy, known as NGC 6872, is an unusually long barred spiral galaxy. Experts believe prolonged interaction with its neighbor above, galaxy IC 4970, has morphed the large galaxy into this shape. Seen on the left arm are many blue star forming regions. [See more amazing galaxy images.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.