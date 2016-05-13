Long Arms of the Condor Galaxy | Space Wallpaper

The Condor galaxy, known as NGC 6872, is an unusually long barred spiral galaxy. Experts believe prolonged interaction with its neighbor above, galaxy IC 4970, has morphed the large galaxy into this shape. Seen on the left arm are many blue star forming regions. [See more amazing galaxy images.]

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

