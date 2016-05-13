The Condor galaxy, known as NGC 6872, is an unusually long barred spiral galaxy. Experts believe prolonged interaction with its neighbor above, galaxy IC 4970, has morphed the large galaxy into this shape. Seen on the left arm are many blue star forming regions. [See more amazing galaxy images.]
Long Arms of the Condor Galaxy | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © FORS Team, 8.2-meter VLT Antu, ESO; Processing & License: Judy Schmidt)
