President Barack Obama Hails SpaceX's Rocket Landing Success at Sea

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket booster stands atop its drone ship landing pad after a successful return from space on April 8, 2016 following a Dragon cargo ship launch for NASA.

Talk about high praise. SpaceX's stunningly successful rocket landing on a drone ship Friday (April 8) has won accolades from the highest office in the land, with President Barack Obama hailing the company's technological feat.

"Congrats SpaceX on landing a rocket at sea," Obama wrote in a Twitter post after the rocket landing. "It's because of innovators like you & NASA that America continues to lead in space exploration."

SpaceX landed a Falcon 9 rocket booster on its drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" after successfully launching an unmanned Dragon cargo ship filled with NASA supplies to the International Space Station. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket launched from a pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 4:43 p.m. EDT (2043 GMT), with the second stage boosting the Dragon capsule into orbit while the first stage flawlessly touched down on its landing ship in the Atlantic Ocean. [More Awesome Photos of SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Landing]

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, who is also the company's lead designer, was quick to respond to President Obama.

"@POTUS Thanks on behalf of the entire team at SpaceX!" Musk wrote.

In 2010, President Barack Obama visited Elon Musk and toured SpaceX's launch facilities at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida during a trip to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

This isn't the first time SpaceX has caught the attention of President Obama. In fact, in 2010 Obama visited SpaceX's launch site in Florida during a trip to NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Friday's landing success was SpaceX's fifth attempt to land a Falcon 9 rocket at sea, and the company's second rocket landing overall. In December 2015, SpaceX successfully landed a Falcon 9 rocket on land during a commercial satellite launch.

SpaceX has been steadily developing its reusable rocket technology in order to dramatically lower the cost of spaceflight. Musk told reporters late Friday that he expects that the Falcon 9 rocket which landed today will fly again this year, possibly as soon as May or June.

Another private spaceflight company, the firm Blue Origin founded by Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos, is also pursuing reusable rocket technology as part of its plan to launch passengers into suborbital space. Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket and Crew Capsule made their third launch and landing on April 2, just seven days before SpaceX's Falcon 9 landing.

SpaceX's Dragon is due to arrive at the International Space Station early Sunday (April 10). You can watch the Dragon arrival live on Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV, beginning at 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 GMT).

