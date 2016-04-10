Photos: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch and Landing for CRS-8 Mission

The Falcon Has Landed
On April 8, 2016, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station for NASA, then attempted to land on a drone ship at sea. See photos from the private spaceflight in our gallery here. THIS VIEW: SpaceX's Falcon 9 stands triumphant on its drone ship landing pad after touching down on April 8, 2016.
SpaceX CRS-8 Mission First Stage Landing
The resuable first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lands on a floating barge after launching a cargo capsule to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 8, 2016.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket first stage lands on a floating barge after launching a cargo capsule to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 8, 2016.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Coming Down on Drone Ship
The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket comes in for a successful landing on a robotic drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean on April 8, 2016.
SpaceX Rocket After Drone Ship Landing
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands atop the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" after a successful landing in the Atlantic Ocean on April 8, 2016 in this view from a chase plane.
Liftoff!
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched at 4:43 p.m. EDT from the company's launchpad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Space Streak
The Falcon 9 streaks into space in this awesome long-exposure view from SpaceX's launch on April 8, 2016.