Light-Years and Luminosity: Tarantula Nebula | Space Wallpaper

Some of the most enormous stars with the highest temps known call the Tarantula Nebula home. In 2009 Hubble snapped images of the star-forming region known also as 30 Doradus showing clouds of cosmic gas and dust and specifically the star cluster R136. The clouds have been shaped by wild winds in combination with ultraviolet radiation from these hot cluster stars. [See more images of the Tarantula Nebula.]

