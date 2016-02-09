Light-Years and Luminosity: Tarantula Nebula | Space Wallpaper

Trending

The Tarantula Nebula, at close to 200,000 light-years away, is a stunningly bright, non-stellar object.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, & F. Paresce (INAF-IASF), R. O'Connell (U. Virginia), & the HST WFC3 Science Oversight Committee)

Some of the most enormous stars with the highest temps known call the Tarantula Nebula home. In 2009 Hubble snapped images of the star-forming region known also as 30 Doradus showing clouds of cosmic gas and dust and specifically the star cluster R136. The clouds have been shaped by wild winds in combination with ultraviolet radiation from these hot cluster stars. [See more images of the Tarantula Nebula.]

