Lego 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Video Game Coming in June (Video)

Screenshot from the trailer for the video game "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which will hit stores on June 28, 2016.

Good news for "Star Wars" fans who can't get enough of "The Force Awakens": The popular Lego video game series will add a new installment that closely mirrors the hit film.

Even the newly released trailer for the Lego "Force Awakens" video game — which will hit stores on June 28 — has some inside jokes for people who obsessively watched the film's trailer last year, anxiously awaiting the first "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters since "The Clone Wars" in 2008.

In the trailer, Lego Kylo Ren struggles to deploy his infamous three-pronged lightsaber. Low-flying X-wings knock a fisherman out of his boat. And Stormtrooper Finn jumps up in front of a desert backdrop with an alarm clock shortly after the trailer intones, "There has been an awakening. Have you felt it?" [Watch a trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Video)]

The list of characters in the game includes Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, BB-8, Kylo Ren, General Hux and Captain Phasma. The game will also cover the gap of time in the story between "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"We are delighted to return to the 'Star Wars' universe and continue the journey with the franchise that started it all for Lego video games," Niels Jorgensen, vice president of digital games for the Lego Group, said in a statement.

"'Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens' will offer an amazing gaming experience covering not only the movie, but also exclusive content with all the fun and humor you would expect from a Lego game, while delivering the epic 'Star Wars' adventure fans expect," Jorgensen added.

The game will be available on multiple platforms when it comes out this summer: Playstation 3, 4 and Vita; Xbox One and 360; Wii U; Nintendo 3DS systems; and Windows PC. It was developed by TT Games and will be published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

"This action-packed adventure introduces new game-play features, including the enhanced 'Multi-Builds' system, where players can choose from multiple building options to advance the game," Warner Brothers representatives added in the same statement.

"Gamers will be able to engage in intense new Blaster Battles for the first time, utilizing surrounding environments to drive back the First Order," the representatives added. "Fans can also experience the thrill of high-speed-flight game play through arena-based battles and dogfights in space, while utilizing a multitude of vehicles along the way, including the legendary Millennium Falcon."

