Best Space Photos of the Week – Nov. 7, 2015

Intense Antares Rocket Explosion Shown in Newly Released NASA Photos

NASA/Joel Kowsky

A series of newly released photos shows last year's explosion of a private cargo-carrying rocket in dramatic detail. [Read the full story.]

Enceladus Flyby: See Cassini's Close-up Photos of Icy Saturn Moon

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

After a death-defying dive toward the surface of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus, the Cassini spacecraft has sent back images from its close encounter. [Read the full story.]

US Air Force Launches 11th GPS 2F Satellite

ULA

The U.S. Air Force successfully launched the 11th satellite in its current-generation series of positioning, navigation and timing satellites Oct. 31 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket. [Read the full story.]

Electric Blue Isles Glow Under Dazzling Milky Way (Photo)

The electric blue strip around the small isles in this image shows bioluminescence under the dazzling Milky Way in Maine. Astrophotographer Adam Woodworth took this image at the cliffs of Acadia National Park in Maine on August 17th, 2015. [Read the full story.]

Halloween Asteroid Not So Spooky in New Photos

NASA/JPL-Caltech/GSSR/NRAO/AUI/NSF

New photos show the less spooky side of the big asteroid that flew past Earth on Halloween. [Read the full story.]

Spacewalking Astronauts Tackle 'High-Flying Plumbing' Job on Space Station

NASA TV

Today NASA astronauts ventured out to perform a vital and complicated task: reconfigure an essential cooling system and top off its supply of ammonia. [Read the full story.]

Gorgeous Glow! Green Aurora Shines Over Glimmering Lake

Deepanshu Arora | PhotosByDeepanshu

A golden-green Aurora shines over Moraine Lake in this skywatcher image. Astrophotographer Deepanshu Arora took this image from Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. The image also shows our glittering Milky Way above the mountains. [Read the full story.]

Our Milky Way Galaxy Has a Mysterious 'Great Dark Lane'

NASA/ESA/W. Harris

A previously unidentified road of dust extends across the Milky Way, between the sun and the central bulge. Called the ‘Great Dark Lane’ by the astronomers that announced it, the highway of dust twists in front of the bulge of the galaxy. [Read the full story.]

Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson Celebrate 35 Years of The Planetary Society

Olivia Hemaratanatorn

A daylong celebration rang in the space exploration group’s 35th anniversary. [Read the full story.]