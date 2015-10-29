Trending

Stars Bursting to Life in Messier 94 | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Around the Galaxy Messier 94 a starburst ring is at work birthing new stars into the Universe.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA)

Around the Galaxy Messier 94 a starburst ring reveals the birthing of new stars into the Universe. Likely caused by pressure waves emanating from the galactic center, compressed materials inside dense clouds create gravity which attracts the gases and dust, heating and pressurizing them into new stars.

