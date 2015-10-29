Stars Bursting to Life in Messier 94 | Space Wallpaper

Around the Galaxy Messier 94 a starburst ring is at work birthing new stars into the Universe. (Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA)

Around the Galaxy Messier 94 a starburst ring reveals the birthing of new stars into the Universe. Likely caused by pressure waves emanating from the galactic center, compressed materials inside dense clouds create gravity which attracts the gases and dust, heating and pressurizing them into new stars. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

