Best Space Photos of the Week – Oct. 25, 2015

Earth's Horizon from the International Space Station

Scott Kelly (via Twitter as @StationCDRKelly)

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of sunrise over Earth's horizon from the International Space Station on Oct. 21, 2015. [Read the full story.]

Galaxy Messier 94

ESA/Hubble & NASA

Galaxy Messier 94 lies about 16 million light-years away in the small northern constellation of the Hunting Dogs. [Read the full story.]

Early Morning Aurora from ISS

Twitter/Scott Kelly

Astronaut Scott Kelly captured his daily dose of aurora from the International Space Station. [Read the full story.]

Mars' Mangala Valles

ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Mangala Valles outflow channel system on Mars, close to the Minio Valles, has been prone to prone to severe flooding episodes. These events were likely prompted by geologic activity such as volcanic eruptions in the neighboring Tharsis region. [Read the full story.]

Obama Greets Young Stargazers for White House Astronomy Night

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Last night on the White House's chilly South Lawn, under a vividly glowing crescent moon, future scientists and astronaut-hopefuls gathered to learn and celebrate the science of the stars — and across the country more than 80 other sites joined in with their own stargazing events. [Read the full story.]

Milky Way Glitters in Most Enormous Astronomical Image Ever

A new, insanely massive picture of the Milky Way — 46 billion pixels across — marks the largest astronomical image of all time, researchers say. It's so big, it we can only show part of it on this page. [Read the full story.]

Explore the Moon (Virtually) with These Awesome Global Maps

USGS/NASA/ASU

A new pair of lunar maps lets you explore the moon without bothering to get off Earth first. [Read the full story.]