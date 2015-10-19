Mars' Mangala Valles | Space Wallpaper

The Mangala Valles outflow channel system on Mars, close to the Minio Valles, has been prone to prone to severe flooding episodes. These events were likely prompted by geologic activity such as volcanic eruptions in the neighboring Tharsis region. (Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

The Mangala Valles outflow channel system on Mars, close to the Minio Valles, has been prone to prone to severe flooding episodes. These events were likely prompted by geologic activity such as volcanic eruptions in the neighboring Tharsis region. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

