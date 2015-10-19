Trending

Mars' Mangala Valles | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Mars' Mangala Valles
The Mangala Valles outflow channel system on Mars, close to the Minio Valles, has been prone to prone to severe flooding episodes. These events were likely prompted by geologic activity such as volcanic eruptions in the neighboring Tharsis region.
(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

