Bluish Hued Supermoon Dazzles Over Italy (Photo)

A turquoise light tints the blood moon in this stunning skywatcher shot from Pisa, Italy.

Astrophotographer Giuseppe Petricca took this image about two minutes prior to the start of the full totality phase of the supermoon total lunar eclipse on Sept. 27, 2015.

The total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27, 2015 occurred when the moon was at perigee (the point in its orbit when it is closest to the Earth), better known as a "supermoon." For Petricca, the event was one of striking colors. [See more amazing total lunar eclipse photos by skywatchers]

"There are obviously the reddish and brownish tones of colors, but near the lower border we can clearly see a bluish/turquoise tone," Petricca told Space.com in an email.

Normally, during an eclipse, sunlight that manages to reach the surface of the moon is scattered as it passes through Earth's atmosphere, resulting in the reddish colors seen on the lunar surface. The bluish tone comes from sunlight passing through the Earth's ozone layer.

The image is an integration of 100 (on 200) shots with my Reflex Camera Canon 700D combined with a Samyang Catadrioptic 500mm f/6.3 Lens.

