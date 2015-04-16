April 2015 Night Sky Photos: Amazing Stargazer Views

Zodiacal Light Seen by Kitt Peak

See amazing amateur astronomy photos and night sky views sent in to SPACE.com by readers in April 2014 in our month-long running gallery. HERE: Astrophotographer Dylan Martin caught the zodiacal light near the base of Kitt Peak, Arizona in this image sent in April. Martin snapped the photo on March 22.

April 4, 2015, Total Lunar Eclipse Seen in La Jolla, California

Astrophotographer Lucas Keenan caught the lunar eclipse from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography overlooking La Jolla, California, as the moon was setting on April 4, 2015.

Total Lunar Eclipse in Las Vegas: Tyler Leavitt

The total lunar eclipse of April 4, 2015 dominates this stunning photo by veteran astrophotographer Tyler Leavitt in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leavitt captured the eclipse with the Stratosphere hotel and casino.

Total Lunar Eclipse and Airplane

A silhouetted airplane appears to fly across the eclipsed moon in this view of the total lunar eclipse captured by the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California before dawn on April 4, 2015. The observatory webcast live views of the eclipse.

Loon Island Panorama Evans

Astrophotographer A. Garrett Evans took the image of Loon Island Lighthouse on Lake Sunapee in Sunapee, New Hampshire, on Feb. 28, 2015.

Region in the Auriga Constellation by Hancock

A panoramic view of a region in the Auriga constellation reveals many celestial wonders. Photo by Terry Hancock, taken in March 2015.

'Proboscis Monkey Aurora'

Astrophotographer Matt Skinner sent in a photo of an auroral display over Potter March, south of Anchorage, Alaska, on April 11, 2015.

Moon and Belt of Venus Diesel

Greg Diesel took this image of the moon over the Bodie Island Lighthouse in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Nubble Lighthouse and Milky Way by Evans

Astrophotographer A. Garrett Evans took this image on March 25, 2015, around the start of astronomical sunrise.

Venus Seen in Northern Ireland by Claro

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro took this image between the Giant's Causeway, near Bushmills, in northeast coast of Northen Ireland on March 20, 2015.

Northern Lights by Mamtani

This amazing image of the Northern Lights was a lucky shot for astrophotographer Manish Mamtani.