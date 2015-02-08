Best Space Photos of the Week - Feb. 8, 2015

All the Matter in the Universe by Planck

ESA/NASA/JPL-Caltech

This image, taken by Europe's Planck space observatory, shows all of the matter between Earth and the edge of the observable universe. This map was released on Feb. 5, 2015. [Read the Full Story]



Click through this gallery to see more amazing space photos from the week.

Curiosity Seen By MRO

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter took this image of the agency's Curiosity rover on the surface of the Red Planet. [Read the Full Story]

End of the Jupiter Moon Transit on Jan. 24, 2015

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

This image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows three moons transiting the face of Jupiter, a cosmic happening that only occurs once or twice every decade. [Read the Full Story]

Dawn Image of Ceres, Feb. 4, 2015

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

NASA's Dawn spacecraft captured this photo of the dwarf planet Ceres as the probe makes its way to the cosmic body. The photo was taken on Feb. 4, 2015, when Dawn was about 90,000 miles (145,000 kilometers) away from Ceres. [Read the Full Story]

Pluto and Charon on Jan. 25, 2015

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

NASA's New Horizons probe snapped this amazing image of Pluto and its relatively large moon Charon. The spacecraft is approaching the dwarf planet system at the moment, and should flyby the cosmic body on July 14. [Read the Full Story]

VISTA Image of the Trifid Nebula

ESO/VVV Consortium/D. Minniti

This image of the famous Trifid Nebula shows the ghostly star-forming region in infrared light, cutting through the dust of the nebula. [Read the Full Story]

Hansenn Orion Nebula

Keith Hanssen

Amateur astronomer Keith Hanssen took this amazing image of the Orion Nebula in November from Montana. The famous Nebula is located about 1,500 light-years from Earth. [Read the Full Story]

Asteroid 2004 BL86 and Its Moon

JPL-Caltech

New photos of Asteroid 2004 BL86 show the large space rock and its moon in striking new detail. [Read the Full Story]

NGC 7814, the 'Little Sombrero' Galaxy

ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgement: Josh Barrington

This image of the "Little Sombrero" Galaxy shows the glowing hearty of the galaxy with a view of the galactic disk. Image released Feb. 2, 2015.

Four Rockets Launch with Aurora

NASA/Jamie Adkins

This amazing photo shows four rockets launching from Alaska into the northern lights to help scientists study the science of the aurora borealis. [Read the Full Story]